POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello’s Neighborhood and Community Services Division is one of the sponsors for this year’s Construction Combine which Idaho State University puts on each year.

During the Construction Combine more than 100 students will learn basic construction skills by working with local contractors over a two-day period. On day one students will participate in multiple training sessions including framing, plumbing, welding, and more. On day-two students will use these skills to help build sheds with area contractors to be donated to local disabled veterans.

Thanks to the Lead Safe & Healthy Homes Program the lead grant money totaling $2,500 will pay for the students’ work buckets and tools to help them over the two day training period.

The Lead-Safe & Healthy Homes Program was created to help homeowners/renters work towards a lead-safe Pocatello. While lead paint is no longer used, older homes built before 1978 may have peeling or chipping lead-based paint, and while lead has beneficial uses, it can be toxic to humans – especially young children.

The Lead-Safe & Healthy Homes program is free to qualified homeowners and renters aiming to reduce childhood lead poisoning by creating lead-safe housing. To apply, click HERE.

The Construction Combine will be held on March 30 to March 31, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Home Depot in Chubbuck.

