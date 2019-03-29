Leaders from around the region visit Idaho Falls to celebrate local judge

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Many state leaders and regional justices are in Idaho Falls Friday. It is all to celebrate the investiture ceremony of Judge Ryan Nelson to the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals at the Waterfront at Snake River Landing.

Nelson was sworn in to sit on the second highest court in the country in October. He was voted in by the Senate after being nominated by President Trump in May.

Nelson grew up in Idaho Falls. Before being appointed, he was the general counsel for Melaleuca.

His appointment to Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals marks the first time he has served as a judge.

“I hope that I can bring some common sense and approach each case fairly, read the briefs, give every party every opportunity to be heard and make good decisions that are consistent with the law,” Nelson said. “The Ninth Circuit is a great court with a lot of dedicated judges, I hope to learn from them and get up to speed quickly and get going.”

Nelson will be succeeding N. Randy Smith’s seat. Smith is from Pocatello and had been part of the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for more than 11 years.

“I think it’s going to take some time for him to habituate and get to know (the judges). I mean, after all, there are 43 judges in the Ninth Circuit and he’s going to have to habituate into that, but I think he’ll do a good job,” Smith said. “He needs to be studious, he needs to have an ability to give and take. But I think he’s got that and I think he’ll do well.”

Nelson is the eighth Idaho judge serving on the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

He will be the first circuit judge to have his chambers in Idaho Falls.