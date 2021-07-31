POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The left turns from East Quinn Road onto Flandro Drive and Flandro Drive to East Quinn Road have been removed.

Motorists traveling south on Flandro Drive can take a detour via Hiline Road to get back to East Quinn Road.

Currently, stripes are in place alerting motorists to the change. In the next few weeks, the Street Operations Department will be installing traffic delineators, similar to those on Yellowstone Avenue near Fred Meyer.

A permanent island is slated for construction in 2022.

The safety improvement was made because of accidents at the intersection.

According to the City of Pocatello, there have been 99 accidents at the intersection in the last five years.

