Legal filings contend principal sexually harassed students

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

FRUITLAND, Idaho (AP) – Two females have filed legal documents against a western Idaho school district contending a high school principal sexually harassed them at the school while they were students and district officials failed to act.



One is a former student and the other, who was under 18, says the harassment took place last fall. They filed tort claims against the Fruitland School District earlier this month. A tort claim is a precursor to a lawsuit against a public agency.



Mike Fitch resigned last week as principal of Fruitland High School after being charged in February with two counts of sexual battery and one charge of patronizing a prostitute. He has pleaded not guilty.



A school employee filed a separate tort claim involving those charges, contending district officials failed to investigate when the employee reported Fitch behaved inappropriately toward her.



District officials didn’t return a call from The Associated Press on Monday.