Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Restrictions on using drones for surveillance on individuals and private property would be increased under proposed legislation.

The House Transportation and Defense Committee on Tuesday voted to clear the way for a hearing on the measure put forward by Republican Rep. Doug Ricks.

The new legislation adds commercial and industrial property to agricultural areas where drones wouldn’t be allowed without permission.

The legislation allows law enforcement agencies and fire departments to use drones without a warrant for such things as traffic management with large crowds and to assess damage following a natural disaster.

There’s also an exception for utility companies checking their equipment.