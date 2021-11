BOISE – A Legislature 101 class is being offered online December 9.

The class, offered by the Idaho Freedom Foundation, aims to teach Idahoans the basics of getting involved at the statehouse. Attendees will be taught how bills become law, how to read bills, and how to engage with lawmakers. The class is free. The Idaho Freedom Foundation reports their last two sessions were well-attended.

The link to register for the online calls is www.IdFree.us/Dec9.