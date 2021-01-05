MGN Image

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI)-Lemhi County authorities are investigating the deaths of a man and woman at a home south of Salmon Monday.

The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 hang-up call at about 10 a.m. Once on the scene, a deputy could not get anyone to answer, so made entrance into the home.

Inside, the deputy found an adult male and an adult female. Both were dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation determined the incident was a murder-suicide.

The identities of the subjects were not released.

The post Lemhi deputies investigate apparent murder-suicide appeared first on Local News 8.