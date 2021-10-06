LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Police in Lewiston say an autopsy failed to reveal the cause of death for a person whose body was found in a burning pickup truck last week.

The Lewiston Tribune reports Captain Jeff Klone said in a news release the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives are contacting businesses and residents in the area to see if they have any videos that might help the investigation.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

The body was found when police responded to a report of a vehicle fire early Friday morning.

The post Lewiston police investigate after body found in burned truck appeared first on Local News 8.