Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Traffic was tied up for a time on US 20 at County Line Road after a snowplow struck a light pole.

Early investigation determined the pole then fell down and struck a car.

No one was hurt in the incident.

It happened on the south exit of US 20 at milepost 318 on County Line Road at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.