JEDEDIAH SMITH WILDERNESS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Caribou-Targhee National Forest reports the Mesquite Fire was caused by lightning about five miles north of State Highway 22 near Mesquite Creek in the Jedediah Smith Wilderness.

The Mesquite Fire was discovered on Monday. Fire is currently smoldering and creeping in down and dead fuels.

The fire is 1/10th of an acre.

Incident objectives will be:

Public safety (recreation users in the Jedediah Smith Wilderness area)

Protect utility, recreation and travel corridors to minimize impacts to the local communities and visitors in the area

Utilize natural fire within the Jedidiah Smith Wilderness area to enhance wilderness character and fire dependent ecosystems.

Three fire personnel and one helicopter is fighting the fire.

Currently no area or trail closures are in effect but may be subject to happen with changes in fire activity. Smoke may be visible from the Victor, Phillips Pass and Jackson Hole areas.

Crews estimate containment for Oct. 31.

