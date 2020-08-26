Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Several small wildfires were started by a lightning storm that tracked over southeast Idaho Tuesday afternoon.

The Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center is preparing for another busy day Wednesday and the possibility of similar storms.

The Rye Grass Fire started about 8 miles northeast of American Falls Reservoir. It was estimated at 150 acres. Three engines and one dozer are assigned to the fire and there’s no estimate of containment.

The Miner Creek Fire started about 22 miles east of Blackfoot. It was estimated at 400 acres, but was contained by 9 p.m. Tuesday. Seven engines, a water tender, and one dozer were assigned.

The Limekiln Fire was contained at about a quarter of an acre by 6:45 p.m.

All were lightning caused.

Stage One fire restrictions take effect at 12:01 a.m. August 28.