IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Lindsey Stirling is coming to Idaho Falls.

The Mountain America Center announced Monday the award-winning pop-violinist is bringing her Snow Waltz Tour to town Saturday, December 17 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 16. You can purchase tickets HERE.

The post Lindsey Stirling’s Snow Waltz Christmas tour coming to Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.