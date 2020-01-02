Business Watch

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – It was a full house as people from all over rang in the new year at Club Charley’s in Pocatello.

“Friends from all the way from Salt Lake City to Boise and all over the whole region,” said Jon Peirsol, managing director of the bar.

A packed house celebrating a new decade can really put some drinks back.

“Liquor sales were up about 20… 25 percent from the previous year,” Peirsol said.

Club Charely’s isn’t the only place that saw a spike in sales.

All three state liquor stores in Pocatello are reporting higher sales than 2018’s New Years Eve.

Peirsol said he doesn’t focus on the drinks.

“That’s not what we focus on here. We focus on safety and having a fun time. Everybody got home so that was the main thing for us,” Peirsol said.

With options like Uber, Lyft and taxis, Peirsol said it was a safe night.

“If someone can’t afford to get home, we’ll make sure that they get home,” he said.