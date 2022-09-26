POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello’s Mayor received 38 applications for vacant City Council Seats #2 and #3. The field of potential new City Council members has been narrowed down to 13 candidates.

Here is the list of potential City Council Member candidates:

Ken Bullock

Fallon Deatherage-Bradley

Whitney Fenwick

Jim Johnston

Ali Khan

Rainbow Maldonado

Corey Mangum

Ed Munson

Brent Nichols

Gabriel Rodriguez

Jonah Saunders

Ruby Walsh

Emma Watts

Following the interview process, Mayor Blad will submit his final selections for confirmation at a regular City Council meeting. Blad anticipates having both positions filled by the end of October.

“Thank you to everyone who submitted an application. I am so proud of our community and proud to see so many wanting to make a difference by offering their services to the citizens of Pocatello. It was a very difficult task to narrow the candidate list down for interviews. All have good ideas for Pocatello’s future,” said Blad.

Once appointed, the new Council Members will serve the remaining term for seats #2 and #3, which end January 2024.

