IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The following is a list with links to Easter egg hunts and other Easter events around east and southeast Idaho.

-Downey Easter Egg Hunt

Downey City Park

Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 10 AM

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=4125038207508514&id=695201260492243

-Inkom

Easter Egg Hunt

Stuart Park

Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 10 AM

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=109822814519880&id=101255822043246

-McCammon Easter Egg Hunt

Mt View Elementary School

Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 9 AM

https://www.facebook.com/groups/641211302614645/permalink/3818394831562927

-Easter Egg Eggstravaganza

Historic Old Town Pocatello

Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11 AM – 2 PM

https://www.facebook.com/events/3159290094211338/

-Golds Gym Easter Egg Dive

Gold’s Gym Pocatello

Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 3 PM – 5 PM

https://www.facebook.com/events/361238115267239

-Scattered Easter Egg Hunt

Pocatello/Chubbuck

Friday, April 2, 2021, at 8 AM MDT

https://www.facebook.com/events/435119597766180/

-Easter Bunny Hop ‘n Shop (includes free egg hunt)

Franklin Middle School

Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 11 AM – 5 PM

https://www.facebook.com/events/305097217441111

-“Egg” Cited Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt for ASPCA

Constitution Park

Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 12 PM

https://www.facebook.com/events/836701583857704/

-Easter Community Event (includes an Easter egg hunt)

Alameda Park

Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 1 PM MDT – 3 PM MDT

https://www.facebook.com/events/724072988310002/

-Montpelier

Easter Egg Hunt

Stock Park

Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 12 PM

https://www.facebook.com/MontpelierCommunityFoundation/posts/3890792530956633

-Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce Easter Egg Hunt

Aberdeen City Park

Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 12 PM

-Blackfoot

Easter Egg Hunt

Jensen Grove Dr

Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 10 AM

https://www.facebook.com/events/148197213842459

-Firth Easter Egg Hunt

Firth Football Field

Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 10:30 AM

https://www.facebook.com/groups/306177093513060/permalink/896306424500121/

-Shelley

Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Dawn Lloyd Park

Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 10:45 AM – 11:30 AM

https://www.facebook.com/events/115675633777998/

-City of Ammon Easter Egg Hunt

McCowin Park

Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 10 AM

https://www.facebook.com/cityofammon/photos/a.937149509668738/3926263680757291/

-Idaho Falls

Pancake Breakfast & Egg Hunt (soldiers and family)

Idaho Falls Armory

Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 9 AM – 1 PM

https://www.imd.idaho.gov/event/idaho-falls-egg-hunt-pancake-breakfast/

-The Great Easter Egg Hunt at Snake River Landing 2021

The Waterfront at Snake River Landing

Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM

https://www.facebook.com/events/1368961953466713

-Drive-Thru Easter Egg Hunt

Hope Lutheran Church & School

Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 1 PM – 2 PM

https://www.facebook.com/events/1379602159068537

-Smart Starts Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Smart Starts

Friday, April 2, 2021, at 5:30 PM – 7 PM

https://www.facebook.com/events/201165241758520

-Easter Egg Hunt

New Day Lutheran

Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 10:30 AM – 10:50 AM

https://www.facebook.com/events/429221618176365

-Annual Easter Egg

Iona City Park

Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 1 PM – 2 PM

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10224558398730152&set=gm.4138586209508689

-Ririe Community Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 10 AM

https://www.facebook.com/ririecoalitionforcommunitydevelopment/photos/a.705753442840130/3794998733915570

-Community Easter Egg Hunt

Swan Valley Park

Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 10:30 AM

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=1155347858227674&id=273540469741755

-2021 Easter Egg Hunt

Ucon

Saturday, April 3, 2010 at 10 AM

https://www.facebook.com/CityofUcon/posts/3695231217240411

-Easter Egg hunt

Soda Springs Baptist Church

Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 4 PM – 6 PM

https://www.facebook.com/events/202333397894080

-Easter Egg Hunt

Weston Park

Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 9 AM

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2086385571598142/permalink/2917401821829842/

-Ashton community Easter egg hunt

North Fremont High School

Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 10 AM

https://www.facebook.com/events/231539712016183

-EASTER EGG HUNT

St. Anthony Baseball Diamonds

Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 10 AM

https://www.facebook.com/events/285762989579704/

-East Idaho Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt

Boyd Yancey Memorial Park

Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 10 AM MDT – 12 PM MDT

https://www.facebook.com/events/749356569095392/

-The Easter Egg Hunt

Rigby City Park

Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 10 AM

https://www.facebook.com/rigbychamber/posts/2189145874554159

-Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Lolo’s Little Darlins Daycare & Preschool

Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 11 AM

https://www.facebook.com/loloslittledarlins/posts/3919938811360640

-Breakfast with the Easter Bunny (includes an Easter Egg Hunt)

Teton Vu Drive-in

Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 8 AM

https://www.facebook.com/tetonvu/posts/3913351755378242

-Easter Egg Hunt

Malad City Park

Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 10 AM – 10:30 AM

https://www.facebook.com/events/2542969186012817

-Easter Egg Hunt 90th Annual

Willow Bay Marina covered pavilion area

Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 1 PM

https://www.facebook.com/events/806017210268389/

