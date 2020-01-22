Idaho Politics

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Governor Brad Little announced his appointment of Terry Kirkham of Idaho Falls to the Commission of Pardons and Parole on Tuesday.

“The Parole Commission is a difficult assignment, and I have full confidence that Terry is the best equipped to fill this critical position. His experience and demeanor make him the ideal person for the job,” Governor Little said.

Kirkham retired after 27 years at the Idaho Department of Correction in 2017. He began his career at the Department in 1990 as a correctional officer, eventually obtaining the rank of lieutenant. Later, he managed the Idaho Falls and Twin Falls community reentry centers, was district manager at District 7 Probation and Parole, served as warden at the South Idaho Correctional Institution and finished his career as chief of the Probation and Parole Division.

“I am grateful to Governor Little for entrusting me with the opportunity to serve as a Commissioner,” Kirkham said. “My work with the Idaho Department of Correction has taught me the important role that parole plays in ensuring successful reintegration into the community to ensure public safety. I am excited for this new challenge and the ability to use my expertise on the Commission.”

The commission is comprised of seven members appointed by the Governor for three-year terms.

Kirkham fills the vacancy left by outgoing commissioner Rich Wills.