BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Gov. Brad Little appointed two new commissioners to Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism.

The new commissioners are Karma Metzler Fitzgerald of Shoshone and Amanda Gardner of Clayton.

The two join the existing commission of 15 governor-appointed commissioners whose mission is “to inspire and recognize volunteers and empower communities through service and AmeriCorps to solve Idaho’s unmet needs.”

“Ms. Metzler Fitzgerald and Ms. Gardner bring a passion for volunteerism and AmeriCorps in their communities,” Serve Idaho Program Manager Renee Bade said. “We are excited to welcome them to the commission to share their expertise in advancing service across Idaho’s rural communities.”

Metzler Fitzgerald was appointed by Gov. Little to fill the role of an individual representing a community-based organization. Chair of the Lincoln County Youth Commission, she serves as an advocate for farm and rural communities. There, she is raising more than $1 million to open a preschool and after school program in Richfield.

She also heads the on-demand public transportation service in Lincoln County, serves on the board for the Good Samaritan Free Clinic and is developing The Ledge — a business incubator for kids and adults in Lincoln County. In 2021, Metzler Fitzgerald was recognized as the Governor Cecil D. Andrus Volunteer of the Year for southwestern Idaho.

Gardner was appointed by Gov. Little to fill the volunteer sector position. She has a long history of volunteerism and service. She is the co-executive director of the White Clouds Preserve in Clayton. She sits on the board of directors at the Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary, volunteers with the Idaho Nonprofit Center and is a member of the Southwest Idaho Directors of Volunteer Services. She also served as an AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) member with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and with the Idaho Hunger Relief Task Force. Overall, she has spent the past two years bringing AmeriCorps resources to Custer County to provide a wide range of support.

The post Little appoints leaders from Shoshone and Clayton to Serve Idaho Commission appeared first on Local News 8.