BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little is endorsing Scott Bedke to become Idaho’s next Lieutenant Governor.

Governor Little previously served as Lieutenant Governor and says Bedke is the only candidate with the skills, experience and conservative track record to get the job done for Idahoans.

“Scott Bedke is a trusted conservative who delivers results for Idahoans, and he will continue to work for the people as Idaho’s Lieutenant Governor,” Governor Little said. “Scott Bedke worked with me to cut red tape and make Idaho the least regulated state in the nation, provide Idahoans historic tax relief, and fully fund law enforcement and first responders. As Lieutenant Governor, Scott Bedke will be a trusted partner and help us continue to make Idaho the place where we all can have the opportunity to thrive. I am excited to endorse Scott Bedke as Idaho’s next Republican Lieutenant Governor.”

Bedke is a fourth generation Idaho rancher.

“Idahoans want an ambassador for our state and deserve a Lieutenant Governor who will work cohesively with the Legislature and the Governor they elected. I’m running to return integrity and consistent conservative leadership back to the Lieutenant Governor’s office,” Bedke said. “Together, Governor Little and I have passed conservative legislation to make Idaho a place we are proud to call home. It’s an honor to have earned Governor Little’s endorsement and I look forward to working with him as Idaho’s next Lieutenant Governor.”

