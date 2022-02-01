BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – AARP Idaho is inviting Idahoans to join Governor Brad Little for a statewide telephone town meeting.

The conversation begins at noon MTN, Tuesday, February 1.

You can join by:

dialing toll-free 866-767-0637

registering in advance by visiting https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/

listening on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AARPIdaho

The one-hour conversation with Governor Little and AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel will focus on the 2022 legislative session and topics important to Idahoans of all ages.

“Giving Idahoans a voice on the issues that matter most is a priority and we regularly make these types of opportunities available. We appreciate Governor Little’s willingness to continue these conversations,” AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel said. “This is an excellent opportunity to speak directly with the Governor and discuss issues important to Idahoans.”

This is an interactive forum and participants are encouraged to call and speak directly with the Governor. Questions may also be submitted ahead of time via email at aarpid@aarp.org.

This call is available for anyone regardless if they are an AARP member or not.

