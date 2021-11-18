BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little commented Wednesday on the news that the Biden Administration, through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), announced it has suspended enforcement of the president’s vaccine mandate on private companies with 100 or more employees.

“The Biden administration is putting his OSHA vaccine mandate on hold, thanks to the states, including Idaho, which are taking a stand against this unprecedented government overreach into the private sector. Our work is not done, and we will continue to fight the Biden vaccine mandates, but this is very welcome news for many Idahoans,” Governor Little said.

On Nov. 12, 2021, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted a motion to stay OSHA’s COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard.

Under Governor Little’s direction, in cooperation with Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and his office, Idaho is party to three lawsuits challenging Biden’s vaccine mandates – one involving this OSHA rule for private employers with 100 or more employees, one involving federal contractors, and another involving CMS and healthcare workers.

