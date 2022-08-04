BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little joined 21 other governors in voicing opposition to the $740 billion Democrat reconciliation bill currently being considered by the U.S. Congress.

“The Democrats’ solution to 40-year high inflation is passing another reckless tax and spending spree to the tune of $740 billion, affecting Americans in every tax bracket. While denying recession, Democrats want to raise taxes on businesses and manufacturers, which will force higher costs onto consumers, worsen inflation, and aggravate shortages. With sky high prices at the pump, the last thing Americans need is for Democrats to punish energy producers, which will ultimately hurt working families struggling to pay for gas, goods, food, and utilities. Our citizens cannot afford Joe Biden’s broken promises on taxes and Democrats’ inflationary spending that will only exacerbate the economic crisis they created,” the Governors said.

The following 22 Governors signed the statement:

Idaho Governor Brad Little

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin

Texas Governor Greg Abbott

Utah Governor Spencer Cox

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves

Missouri Governor Mike Parson

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee

