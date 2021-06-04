BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little ordered U.S. flags and Idaho state flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, June 26, to honor former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles F. (Chuck) McDevitt, who passed away on May 29 at the age of 89.

Former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles F. McDevitt

Governor Little offered the following statement about Justice McDevitt:

“Justice McDevitt was an exemplary Idahoan in all aspects. He was an influential legislator and Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice whose storied career, loving family, military service, and countless contributions to our state will remain his legacy. He was a great corporate citizen and individual citizen. I personally was guided by Chuck when we worked together to preserve access on the Boise front. Chuck was a promoter of parks and masterfully facilitated complex legal and policy issues in a way that will benefit the people of Idaho for generations to come. Idaho truly is a better place because of Chuck McDevitt. Teresa and I extend our condolences to his wife, Ginny, his family, and the many, many Idahoans who called him a friend.”

The Governor’s flag directive orders the U.S. flag and the Idaho state flag to be flown at half-staff at the state capitol building and at other state and local government buildings in Idaho from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, June 26, the date of Justice McDevitt’s family ceremony honoring his life.

