BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) released a draft report Tuesday from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) advocating for breaching at least one of the Lower Snake River dams to improve salmon populations. It also published a study commissioned by the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) laying out scenarios to replace power generated by the dams.

In response, Governor Brad Little and U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho) issued statements as follows:

“I have been clear in my opposition to dam breaching because it is not a silver bullet for salmon recovery. Idaho has shown leadership and commitment to bringing together diverse interests to ensure abundant, sustainable populations of salmon and steelhead for present and future generations. “It is disappointing the Biden administration would release any report on dam breaching that does not take into account Idaho’s considerations in the Columbia Basin. If Biden is truly interested in identifying broadly supported solutions, I would encourage his administration to look at the 20 months of work our diverse Idaho Salmon Workgroup put into identifying 29 solutions that support salmon, our economy, and thriving communities. “Instead of evaluating the removal of clean, renewable carbon-free hydropower from our energy portfolio, Biden should focus on helping American families grappling with crushing gas prices and inflation.” Governor Brad Little

“In a time of record inflation and soaring energy prices, the Biden administration is endorsing a plan to rip out the Northwest’s clean energy assets while in the same breath asserting climate change is the largest existential threat. Even a study they commissioned acknowledged that energy replacement alone could cost over $75 billion, and unlike the comprehensive and public Columbia River System Operation review, this limited analysis was done in secret and without process,” Risch said. “Only Congress – not the President – has the authority to remove these dams. Now more than ever, I remain adamantly opposed to breaching the dams on the Lower Snake River.” Jim Risch

The post Little, Risch comment on new dam removal reports appeared first on Local News 8.