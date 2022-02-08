BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little signed legislation to put Idaho teachers on state health insurance Tuesday.

“This investment means Idaho’s teachers will be able to access better health benefits to keep themselves and their families safe and healthy. It means teachers will be able to keep more of what they earn,” Governor Little said.

Backers say the bill will allow K-12 teachers and other school workers to take home more of their paychecks.

The law will give school districts an opportunity to leave private health care carriers and join the state’s self-funded health insurance plan.

Backers say it’s needed to help the state hire and retain teachers by reducing their costs for premiums and deductibles.

Lawmakers say health insurance costs are eating into teacher paychecks and causing many to consider leaving the profession.

“We cannot meet our commitment to students without supporting the people who teach them in the classroom. If you’re running a business, you know you can only attract and retain dedicated, quality workers by paying them competitively, offering good benefits, and making them feel valued. Our educator workforce is no different,” Governor Little said.

Governor Little will participate in additional teacher appreciation rallies this week in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Falls and Twin Falls.

