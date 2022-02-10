BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s governor stopped in Bonneville County Wednesday promoting House Bill 443.

The bill creates the public health insurance fund, meaning participating school districts can get heath insurance coverage under the state’s plan.

Governor Brad Little is making stops around the state, like this one at Thunder Ridge High School in Bonneville County Wednesday afternoon.

He says the bill means better health insurance for teachers and staff across Idaho.

“It’s the right thing to do, but it took a lot of money which is fortunate this year that with our surplus, we are able to put one time money into getting them into the pool. And then we are going to make the commitment going forward that we’ll pay for it from here on out,” Little said. “That is why we are going to continue to leave money on the bottom line. We are going to have a very healthy rainy day system. We are paying a lot of debt from the state. We are just going to be in really good position to fulfill these commitments into the future. “

The governor says school districts can make the decision to opt in or not, but says the state insurance costs could save teachers money.

