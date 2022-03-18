KIFI Chad Daybell appeared in court with his attorney John Prior on Friday, March 18.

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Chad Daybell is scheduled to be in court Friday at 9:30 a.m. before Judge Steven w. Boyce.

Daybell’s lawyer has asked his case be tried separately from his wife’s case.

Daybell’s attorney also has until March 23 to argue his case for dismissal.

Daybell and his wife, Lori Vallow-Daybell, are charged with the deaths of her two children, Joshua JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Chad Daybell is also charged with murder of his former wife Tammy Daybell.

