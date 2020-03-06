REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Lori Vallow’s initial court appearance has been set for Friday, March 6 at 2 p.m. at the Madison County Court House in Rexburg. You can watch it below.

Vallow’s preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 18 and 19.

For the third time, Vallow requested her bail be lowered.

The courtroom could only hold 72 people and seating was first come first serve.

Below is a photo of the overflow media room.

Vallow was arrested in Hawaii and faces multiple charges, including two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of children, according to a criminal complaint filed in an Idaho court.

Vallow chose to waive extradition to “expediate her return there, so she can defend herself against these false accusations,” attorney Craig De Costa said at a hearing Wednesday.

The missing children, Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, 7, were last seen in September. Vallow and her husband fled Idaho when investigators started looking into their disappearance, police have said.

The FBI and the Rexburg Police Department are asking that visitors who were at Yellowstone National Park on Sept. 8, 2019, submit any photos and video that may assist in the investigation.

The FBI has established a website for the public to upload photos and video: FBI.gov/Rexburg.

You are asked to continue reporting tips in this case to the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3000 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-8435678 (1-800-THE-LOST).

You can view all our previous stories HERE.