JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Retired U.S. Bureau of Land Management employee Theresa Livingston, of Worland, defeated retired cabinetmaker and perennial candidate Rex Wilde, of Cheyenne, in their race for the Democratic nomination for governor.

Gov. Mark Gordon has a clear path to reelection after winning the Republican primary in Wyoming on Tuesday.

