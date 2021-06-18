CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A candidate running against Liz Cheney in next year’s Republican primary has visited an effort in Arizona to cast doubt on last year’s presidential election.

State Rep. Chuck Gray, of Casper, says he visited the partisan audit taking place in Maricopa County on Monday.

President Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by over 10,000 votes in Arizona.

The audit seeks evidence for the baseless conspiracy theory promoted by Trump that widespread fraud cost him re-election.

Cheney tweeted last week the Arizona effort is an attempt to “subvert democracy.” Gray says Wyoming’s lone congresswoman “doesn’t want the truth to come out.”

