CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Liz Cheney continues to set fundraising records in her bid for reelection to Wyoming’s lone U.S. House seat.

Cheney’s opponent backed by Donald Trump, Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman, raised $443,000 over the last three months of 2021.

That would have been a huge haul in any previous year in Wyoming.

But it was small compared to the over $2 million Cheney raised for her best quarter yet.

Cheney has set multiple personal fund-raising records despite GOP backlash for voting to impeach Trump and not relenting in her public criticism of the former president. S

he ended the year with over 10 times more campaign money than Hageman.

