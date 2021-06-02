CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The Federal Elections Commission has released financial filings that show Wyoming U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney spent $58,500 on security from January to March, about two weeks after voting to impeach then-President Donald Trump.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Cheney’s campaign spent $22,500 on security firm Command Executive Services and the remaining amount on three former Secret Service agents.

Cheney, a Republican, previously never spent any money on security during the first quarter of non-election years.

Combined, she spent less than $2,000 on security services in her last three campaigns.

The filings also show an increase in campaign expenses compared with previous first quarters in non-election years.

