KIFI

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – A local 16-year-old girl is still missing after seven weeks.

Nevaeh Sanchez, who also goes by Veah or Peppa, was last seen on Feb. 21 when she reportedly ran away from her Fort Hall home.

Sanchez’s mother, Nicole Ariwite reported her missing to the Fort Hall Police Department and the Pocatello Police Department in February. Ariwite believes Sanchez ran away with an adult man about 35-years-old. Sanchez has been frequently sighted at the Sullivan Trailer Park in Pocatello and in the Gibson area. Ariwite said her daughter previously ran away in December, but family found her after a couple weeks.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Ariwite has put up ‘Missing’ posters in the areas she believes Sanchez may be, but has found them repeatedly ripped down. Feeling frustrated and heartbroken, Ariwite is asking the community for help finding her daughter.

Sanchez is a petite, 5′ 130 lbs. Native American and Hispanic teenager, who sometimes wears heavy makeup that makes her look older, Ariwite said. She wears black rimmed glasses and often sweat pants, and likes to wear her black hair in a messy bun. Ariwite said her daughter may be found in grocery stores’ make-up aisles and fast food drive-throughs.

If anyone sees Sanchez, Ariwite asks that they take a photo of her and call the police right away. Anyone with information about Sanchez’ whereabouts should call the Fort Hall Police at 208-238-4000, case #20101711.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

Anyone with information or who wants to request a “Missing” poster can call 208-681-0338 to reach Teresa Hughes with the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho Facebook page.

The post Local 16-year-old missing since February, mom pleads for help appeared first on Local News 8.