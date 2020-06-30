Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Pocatello and Idaho Falls regional airports will receive a share of $800 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration.

“This nearly $800 million Federal investment in airport infrastructure will strengthen safety, improve travel, generate jobs and provide many economic benefits for local communities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Idaho Falls Regional Airport will receive $12,185,559 to help pay for modifications of the airport terminal building.

The Pocatello Regional Airport will receive $306,218 to help rehabilitate the airport taxiway.

The funding comes from the ongoing Airport Improvement Program and one time funding through the COVID-19 CARES Act.