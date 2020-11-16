POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Old Town Pocatello is a little more colorful, thanks to the work of local artist, Nick Hottmann.

The mural, located at Simplot Square on South Arthur and West Lewis streets, is the latest public art addition to Old Town.

Hottmann spent 7 days working on the 140-feet-long mural, which required 22 gallons of paint. The mural depicts geometric mountain shapes in various colors.

This is not Hottmann’s first public piece, but he said he feels a special responsibility with this one. It’s the first large scale public mural on the main drag in Old Town.

“Hopefully this opens more doors for more projects and opportunities to spice up downtown a little bit,” Hottmann said.

Hottmann sells art from his family’s store, DNH Studios. He also has public murals in the Old Town Alley Outdoor Art Gallery, on the back of the Station Square building, and inside Donut Bros.

Painting in public is an exciting challenge for Hottmann.

“It’s raw, and it’s kind of a different energy, a good energy. You’re on display, so as you’re painting, people are coming by and you get people that are like ‘Oh that’s horrible,’ but then you get people who honk their horns, or say keep it up, or it looks great,” Hottmann said.

