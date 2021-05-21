POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The work of nearly two dozen Pocatello artists is being highlighted by the Pocatello Arts Council.

Recently, the group posted 23 works as part of its digital exhibition on the Pocatello Arts Council’s website. The theme of the exhibition was “Off the Beaten Path,” and the chosen pieces include paintings, photos, drawings and mixed media.

“Thank you to everyone who participated in our first-ever call to artists,” Pocatello Arts Council Chair Mark Cooper said. “It has been exciting to see such varied artwork from our talented community.”

Established in 1991, the mission of the Pocatello Arts Council is to strengthen artistic ventures, expression, and community participation throughout the city through advocacy, grants, networking and promotion and event sponsorship.

