IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Gem supports local artists by giving them a place to perform but the venue shut down when the pandemic hit.

There are typically a few shows every month. The building is usually packed wall to wall with concert goers.

Acts were initially pushed back to summer. Now, those shows are postponed until October or November, and many performances have been canceled.

Jared Eborn is a local hip hop artist who has been performing with Brian Swacina, owner of The Gem, since about 2015.

“I think a lot of the local guys around here are more or less bummed to not be able to come out and do what they’re passionate about – sharing their message and the music and interacting with everybody in town,” Eborn said.

Many local artists have lost the promotion they need to stay financially stable. Lost ticket sales also means a loss of merchandise sales. Some local artists are doing live performances and merchandise giveaways online.

According to Eborn, “They’re still trying to grind. They’re still trying to do what they can to make their money.”

The Gem is discussing bunching the lost performances together for one large show to bring the community back together once restrictions are lifted.

Jared wants the local community to come enjoy live music at The Gem when it re-opens—even if it’s your first time.

The Gem puts on a variety of genres. The laid back scene provides a fun opportunity to socialize with the local community.

It also supports local businesses through catering, alcohol sales, and security.