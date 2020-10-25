POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Anita AlQuattan is recovering in the Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City after being severely mauled by a dog.

According to a Go Fund Me page set up for the child, “Her skull is cracked causing her brain to leak fluids and the bite caused multiple lacerations to her face and her head.”

Last weekend, a trusted friend offered to watch the 1-year-old.

“We saw her standing outside and of course, we went to talk to her like we normally do, went to say hi to her and stuff, and of course her dog is around her,” Anita’s Mom, Ricki Fielder said. “He’s off leash so the dog just pretty much sticks around by her side and she’s like, ‘I would like to see my granddaughter’. We’re not related but that’s how she looks at Anita. She’s like, ‘I would like to watch her for a bit, do you guys have anything you want to go do?’ and I was like, ‘oh that sounds great, me and my husband haven’t had an evening out in awhile.'”

It was a decision Ricki says she will regret for the rest of her life.

On the way home from their date night, the parents received a call no parent ever wants to hear; their daughter has been hurt. A devastating injury to a baby is one of the most heartbreaking things a family can go through.

“It’s horrifying, it just feels like a nightmare that we can’t wake up from,” Fielder said.

Fielder says they are trying to recover from the trauma of it all and move forward so they can be strong for their daughter as she recovers.

“She’s such a good little girl, she didn’t deserve this. Nobody deserves this,” Fielder said. “No family should have to go through this. She is such a good girl, she is so kind and nice. It’s hard to see her, you know, It’s hard to see her like this.”

The dog was surrendered by the owner and put down. It was an American bulldog, boxer, and pit bull mix. Its owners rescued it after it had been abused. Though the dog never showed signs of aggressiveness toward Anita or her family, Fielder says she later discovered the dog bit at least one other person in the past.

She says she wants to share her experiences to help ensure this tragic accident doesn’t happen to anyone else.

You can donate to Anita’s Go Fund Me page here.