REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The local branch of the WAFD bank in Rexburg found a way to embrace the spirit of giving. From now until Dec. 19, the bank’s branch will be collecting blankets for those in need. The branch manager Trevor Cox says it all started in a team meeting held by staff at the bank.

“I had asked my team, you know, hey, what are we going to do this holiday season for our community that we can get out there and participate and we came up with doing a blanket drive and we we’re wanting to blanket Rexburg with love, warmth and comfort this season,” Cox said.

The goal for the bank is to collect at least 100 blankets that they will then donate to the Family Crisis center.

“The blankets are earmarked for the Family Crisis Center here in Rexburg. We are collecting through December 19th and we’re going to donate them at that point. You’re welcome to still stop by afterwards and donate them either to us or directly to the Family Crisis Center after that point. As a blanket doesn’t just last through the holiday season, it lasts all through winter and years to come,” Cox said.

He says they picked blankets to be the subject of the drive for the comfort that they con provide.

“Blankets provide a certain amount of love, warmth and comfort to those individuals that have them. I myself have a blanket that was knitted that I still use by my grandma. And my son has a blanket that my grandma sorry, my mom gifted him and he carries that one around everywhere.”

Cox invites everyone to join them in their endeavor to blanket Rexburg, and says anyone who wishes to donate a blanket is welcome too. You can donate a blanket at the WAFD bank on 80 North 2nd East in Rexburg right across the street from Adams Elementary.

