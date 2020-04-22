News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – It’s the Idaho way to give back to the community.

The Blue Heeler Bar and Grill is handing out free bags of potatoes on Wednesday. Toevs Farms in Aberdeen donated 6,000 pounds of potatoes to the bar to give away.

“We just sat around and decided to call some farmers and see if we can donate some potatoes,” said Rich Evans, owner of the Blue Heeler.

Rumor’s Pub on Garrett Way is also handing out spuds. Both locations are drive-through.

“It’s just good to give to the community and see people out,” Evans said.

Evans said they’ll hand out potatoes all day until they’re gone. Depending on how things go, he said they may be giving away more later.

The Blue Heeler is currently open for to-go orders.