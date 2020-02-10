Life

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)- Kaleb Chatelain was awarded the Prudential Spirit of Community Award. On average, 2 awards are given per state. A middle school student and a high school student are chosen for giving back to the community.

He was inspired by his young cousin who suffers from a genetic disorder. Chatelain created fliers and gathered items the organization “Now I Can” needed. The group helps with the mobility of children. He also got the participants presents.

For this honor he was awarded $1,000 college fund and a trip to Washington D.C. which he heads to in May. During that trip, the winners of the national title will be announced. That award comes with a larger college fund, $5000, and a matching amount to the charity of the winners choice.

“I just want to win them that $5,000,” Chatelain said.