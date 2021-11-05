FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Even though the IDL Burn Permits are not required past Oct. 20, North Fremont Fire requires a local burn permit for any open burning in the North Fremont (Ashton) Fire District.

A permit can be attained by calling Chief Rogers 208-716-6106 the day prior to the burn date.

Information for the burn permit needed is: The address, how many days to burn, contact name, contact phone number and material being burned.

Chief Rogers will let the burner know of any concerns or restrictions currently in effect.

If you have any questions you can call Chief Rogers.

