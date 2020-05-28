Local News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Frontline health care workers at Madison Memorial Hospital are feeling the love of the business community this week.

On Tuesday, NPC International, which owns the Rexburg Pizza Hut franchise, delivered 100 pizzas to hospital workers as a thank-you for serving the community. It was the second such delivery the restaurant has made there.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide food to our friends at Madison Memorial Hospital. Our customers are like family to us, and we are committed to giving back to them in any way we can,” explained Tracy Richardson, District Manager, NPC International.

On Wednesday, Fall River Electric Cooperative linemen delivered a free hot lunch from Blister’s Barbecue. Hospital Public Relations Manager Doug McBride accepted the donation at the hospital’s front door, since the main entrance remains closed and all visitors must be screened before entering.

Fall River serves about 17,000 members in the upper valley region.