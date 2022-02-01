REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Are you looking for a fun, messy activity to beat those wintertime blues?

The Splatter Lab in Rexburg offers a creative experience to visitors.

The art studio was founded in 2020 by Jon and Steffany Faldmo.

“It was my husband John’s idea originally,” Steffany said. “He had seen a few splatter room-type places at various craft and art-type studios, and he thought, ‘you know, Rexburg needs a place like that, especially in winter, this time of year everybody needs something indoors to do.’ So, he decided we were going to start one here.”

One impressive feat the splatter lab accomplished was opening and maintaining their business during the heart of the pandemic.

“It motivated us more to start the business during the pandemic, just because small businesses are never going to go away,” Steffany said. “It allowed us to give hope to the community that you can still start a business, you can still follow your dreams, even in the middle of a pandemic.”

Despite being in a college town, Steffany says it’s not just college kids coming to create works of art.

“We thought we were going to cater to college students mostly because we’re near BYU-Idaho,” she said. “But we’ve had a ton of families come in from Idaho falls, people from Pocatello, all the way to Blackfoot, all the area around Rexburg. So it’s been really neat to see people as young as two years old, all the way to 60 and 65 come in for dates and family nights. It’s been awesome.”

The Splatter Lab also offers art classes and gender reveals for those who are expecting.

It’s open Monday through Saturday and is located at 14 West 1st South in Rexburg.

