Local businesses are excited to reopen under Gov. Little’s four-stage plan.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Gov. Brad Little announced a four-stage plan to reopen Idaho Thursday.

The plan is set to take effect when the stay-home order ends on May 1 and will open the state in stages, two weeks at a time.

Businesses such as salons and restaurants will be able to resume regular business during the second stage, should all criteria be met. With a target date of May 16, many businesses are hoping to see things get back on track.

“I can’t wait,” Lacie Miller, owner of Pocatello’s Pro Barbers, said. “We miss everyone.”

The plan appears to be marking the beginning of the end of a historically difficult period for businesses.

“We’ve done okay with our curbside and stuff like that,” John Kalivas, The Pressbox owner, said. “It’s still not enough, but, you know, you’ve just gotta battle through it. Everybody’s going through the same thing.”

Kalivas said business has been down nearly 80% since the start of the stay home order.

Recently, he’s made his entire drink menu available for to-go orders to try to stir up some additional income.

“We haven’t really sold that many, maybe 50 in a month. … but it’s nice that the state allowed us to do that,” he said.

When given the OK to reopen his dining room, Kalivas believes he’ll see about 50% of his customers return almost immediately. He plans to offer promotions on meals and cocktails to draw others in.

Miller said she is expecting a business to be buzzing at Pro Barbers after more than a month without haircuts.

“I have a feeling,” she said. “I have quite a few people that are like, ‘You better make sure that I’m the first one on your books.’ I think we’re gonna be pretty darn busy.”

The shop, which opened in 1929, had never been closed for a month before, according to Miller.

Recently customers have offered to pay for a year’s worth of haircuts in an effort to help the shop.

Now, Miller is preparing for what could be the shop’s busiest period yet, making sure they are fully stocked and ready to go.

“We’re gonna have some long days, but it’s gonna be awesome,” Miller said. “I can’t wait. I miss everyone.”

The post Local businesses excited to reopen under Gov. Little’s plan appeared first on Local News 8.