INKOM, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Generosity is really on a roll in Bannock County these days. Truckers got a free meal as a “Thank You” for their dedicated service.

It took dozens of volunteers to deliver free meals Wednesday. Among them was Ryken, an incoming freshman at Pocatello high school. “I’m just here helping out because we all appreciate the truckers,” Ryken said.

Truckers passing through the weigh station in inkom came away with a little heavier load. The Sandpiper Restaurant in Pocatello teamed up with the Soda Barn, Fusion Fabrication, Sysco foods and other local businesses to provide more than 600 burgers and fries for truck-drivers passing through.

Waitress Shalese Smith says she is happy to serve in her own way. “It’s nice to be a part of this kind of community service. We were all so happy to come do this today,” Smith said.

With a growing demand in food due to the COVID-19 pandemic, truckers are being stretched to their limit. That’s why Shalese and Ryken are doing their part to show their appreciation.

“We just want to show our appreciation for truckers and what they do,” Smith said.