POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The game of golf had a special meeting on Saturday in Pocatello.

The Idaho Farm Bureau held their 11th annual Make-A-Wish Summer Golf Tournament at the Highland Golf Course.

Before the tournament kicked off, one special girl got the wish of her dreams.

Five-year-old Dallas, who is diagnosed with leukemia, was granted a trip to Disney World for her birthday through fundraising from the Idaho Farm Bureau and Make-A-Wish Foundation.

She also got her very own Minnie Mouse Motorcycle and was cruising in style at the course.

The event has raised over $47,000 to help make dreams a reality for Idaho kids, including for Dallas.

