News

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Two local moms are celebrating after accomplishing their dream to open a children’s museum.

My World Discovery Museum is a non-profit organization that provides hands-on learning experiences for children in the community.

On Wednesday, co-founders Natali McKee and Melody Daniels officially opened the museum in the Pine Ridge Mall. The Pocatello Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce held a ceremonial ribbon cutting for the grand opening.

For more than two years, the women have been searching for a headquarters all while operating “Discovery on the Go” events throughout the community.

“I think the possibilities haven’t ended. We’re already thinking about what’s to come,” McKee said.

“It’s so nice to have people see what we’ve had in our heads… So many people didn’t understand it until they could see it, and I think that it speaks volumes,” Daniels said.

The 5,500-square-foot space, once occupied by American Eagle, offers hands-on activities to facilitate learning in children.

The museum is open Thursday-Saturday and the first Monday of every month. Admission for children is $5 and $2 for adults.