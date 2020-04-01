Entertainment

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Local comedians are bringing laughter into our living rooms to keep our spirits up after the Downtown Idaho Falls Event Center had to cancel many events.

One event was a live performance with Steve Soelberg, a comedian from Utah.

All tickets have been refunded, and now they are offering everyone in the community a free live streaming performance.

The idea is to do more than just support the entertainment industry.

“Let’s all work together to try to help our small business owners, and let’s order some food and let’s donate some money to Steve and try to help him. There’s all these people that are just stuck and struggling, it’s not just you at home or me at home. It’s everybody so let’s work together,” said Jake Durtschi owner of the DEC.

Some local restaurants are offering discounts and deals if you mention – ‘laugh like heck,’ for Thursday night’s performance.

The ‘DEC’ is hoping the community will make donations to these restaurants and support local comedians.

To watch the live stream event, click here.