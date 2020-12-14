POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The first round of COVID-19 vaccines will be dedicated to front line workers and long-term care facility patients, but that does not mean it is too early to be thinking about taking the vaccine once its ready for widespread use.

With the FDA approving the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use, plans to distribute the vaccine are now under way. Vials of the vaccine are expected to be in all 50 states on Monday.

With a possible vaccine ready in 2021, we asked locals in Pocatello if they would take the vaccine. Both Timothy Dunkley and Tracy Merrill said they where skeptical of taking the vaccine.

“Personally, I don’t feel the need to, but not because I’m against the vaccine, but mostly because I believe in working on your immune system, eating good being healthy,” Dunkley said.

“I would like to see how other people’s system reacts to the shots,” Merrill said. “I’m not against it, but I’m not sure if I want to do it myself yet.”

Other Pocatello residents like Susan Lewis and Dale Spencer said they would take the vaccine when it is ready.

“If it works, I’m willing to try it and make sure that it works, because I’m getting older,” Lewis said. “I would be willing to take it.”

“I’m very excited that they approved a vaccine,” Spencer said. “I think that’s great. I am slightly concerned about the testing that did or did not happen, but if it becomes available in the next several months, I probably will take it.”

There are close to 81,000 health-care workers and around 20,000 nursing home residents in the state of Idaho who will be administered the vaccine in the upcoming months.