POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – One new product is offering an extra layer of protection.

DefenseLite is a clear, retrofit polycarbonate security glass system engineered to prevent forced entry. DefenseLite’s flexible and vented design allows it to cover over existing windows and doors.

The product creates an invisible layer of protection over the preexisting glass to protect against unwanted entry. Since its inception, thousands of glass openings have been retrofitted successfully with DefenseLite.

DefenseLite is currently being offered by Frontline Defense Security Glazing in Pocatello.

“Our DefenseLite product can be shot over and over and over again,” said CEO Dustin Gaylor. “We’ve done rigorous testing on it, and you’re still not going to gain entry. So, that’s kind of how you can be proactive and reactive.”

For more information on DefenseLite, visit here.

